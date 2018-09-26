Missing Lee's Summit man found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE 8:30 PM 8/25/2018: Officials say Robert L. Schick has been found safe.

PREVIOUS:

The Lee's Summit Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing elderly man with memory loss.

Robert L. Schick, 72, was last seen at about 3 p.m. Tuesday near 401 SW Waterfall Ct. in Lee's Summit.

He's described as 5'10", 170 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

He may be driving a Black 2003 Cadillac Deville bearing Missouri license plate DC6P9J.

He was heading to an appointment in Belton but never arrived.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency of the Lee's Summit Police Department at 816-969-7390.