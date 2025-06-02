Lee's Summit Police Officer shot multiple times on domestic disturbance call

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit Police Department says a police officer was shot multiple times late Sunday night on a domestic disturbance call.

Police say officers were called to the 3500 block of SW Hollywood Drive about 11 p.m.

Police say as the first officer arrived on scene in the apartment complex and while waiting for his assisting officer, the officer saw a man running from the scene.

The officer chased the suspect on foot and quickly advised via the radio that shots had been fired.

Police say the officer did not fire any shots, but the officer was struck multiple times.

Investigators are working with area law enforcement partners to track the suspect.

Police say they know the suspect's identity and there is no perceived danger in the area of the original scene.

Police say multiple witnesses gave a statement that the suspect fled the area in a vehicle.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.