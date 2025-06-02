Blue alert issued for suspect wanted in shooting of Lee's Summit police officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a blue alert Monday morning for a suspect wanted in connection to the shooting of a Lee's Summit police officer late Sunday night.

Authorities are looking for Thomas Eugene Tolbert, 27. Tolbert is considered armed with an unknown color 10mm handgun.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday , police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 3500 block of SW Hollywood Drive. After a short foot pursuit between Tolbert and officers, Tolbert shot a police officer, seriously injuring the officer.

Lee's Summit Police Officer shot multiple times on domestic disturbance call

Tolbert left the scene in a vehicle that has since been recovered in Grandview, but police have yet to locate Tolbert.

Police say Tolbert has a history of aggravated assault and shooting at law enforcement.

Tolbert is described as a Black male, 240 pounds, is six-feet, two-inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.

At the time he was last seen, he was wearing a black top with hood and black shorts.

Anyone with information should call 911.

