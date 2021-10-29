Lee's Summit police conclude investigation of bomb threat at Lee's Summit North High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At around noon Friday, the Lee's Summit Police Department received a report of a bomb threat at Lee's Summit North High School.

The Lee's Summit R-7 School District said in an email to KSHB 41 News that staff at the high school received a bomb threat from an anonymous caller Friday morning.

Lee's Summit police officers then went to check the school.

LSPD said that the school was not evacuated.

The district said that police had not found evidence that the threat was credible and that school would proceed as usual.

The principal of the high school, Dr. Jeff Meisenheimer, sent a letter to parents this morning telling them about the threat made.

The letter said that Lee's Summit North staff immediately reported the call to local law enforcement and additional police officers were sent to the campus.

The school had initiated no-entry protocols, preventing individuals from leaving or entering the building, and staff members "were notified of the threat and asked to be extra vigilant regarding their surroundings."

"Potential threats to the safety of our students and staff are something we take very seriously," the letter said. "If we have additional information to share related to the incident, we will send it to our families. We expect to dismiss students according to normal procedures."

LSPD said they have concluded their investigation, and they "did not find any credibility to the threat."

