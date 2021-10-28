Lee's Summit police seek public help locating missing teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Darius Saunders ran away from home Wednesday, according to a department Facebook post.

He is a diabetic that uses an insulin pump, which is low.

"Once the insulin is gone Darius will likely face severe medical complications," the post said.

Darius is believed to be wearing the same clothes as the photo above along with red slide sandals.

Anyone with information about his locations should contact the department at 816-969-7390 or dial 911.