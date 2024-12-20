Lee's Summit School Board places no tax rate increase bond issue on April ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit School District Board of Education unanimously approved a no tax rate increase bond issue for the April 8, 2025 ballot Thursday night.

The district hopes to use the $225 million bond issue to fund building improvements and maintenance and equipment needs.

That includes the construction of new buildings for Hazel Grove and Greenwood elementaries, renovations for Pleasant Lea Middle School and Miller Park Center, high school athletic field upgrades, safety and security improvements, and maintenance and repairs throughout the district.

The board also approved a special resolution to address declining enrollment at Lee's Summit Elementary and Westview Elementary schools by consolidating both attendance areas in a renovated building on the Westview campus.

The board's resolution stipulates that before any consolidation plan or separate renovations at each school can proceed, a district-wide elementary enrollment evaluation must be conducted and a strategic plan to address shifting student populations must be developed by a committee of district stakeholders and approved by the board.

The resolution comes after months of concerns from families who were concerned about the impact the proposal to consolidate the two schools could have.

District leaders have cited a decline in enrollment in both schools as one of the reasons why they want to consolidate the schools.

Parents previously told KSHB 41 News they were frustrated with what they called a lack of transparency in the process.

"I was blindsided," said Chris Winburn, the parent of a future Lee's Summit Elementary student, previously said. "We move from out of state specifically to downtown Lee's Summit — one of the biggest things when we were looking to come back to Kansas City was school districts, particularly elementary schools."

In the proposal passed on Thursday night, the board acknowledged those concerns.

"Whereas, the Lee’s Summit R-7 Board of Education, hereafter "the Board," values the input of our local community, parents, families, students, staff, and administration," the proposal states. "Whereas, the Board acknowledges the community concern regarding the lack of transparency and community involvement leading up to the administration’s 2025 Bond recommendations for elementary building consolidation, renovation, and/or new construction."

Development of the plan will include collaboration from parents, classroom staff, support staff, building administrators, community members, and the board.

The deadline to register to vote in the April election is March 12.

