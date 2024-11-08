Lee's Summit School District proposal: Combine 2 elementary schools with declining enrollment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lee's Summit and Westview elementary schools would consolidate into one renovated school under a plan designed to improve declining enrollments at both schools.

The renovated building would be on the Westview Elementary School site, according to information from the school district.

The plan is part of identifying projects the district would take to voters in April 2025 for a bond issue of more than $200 million.

Parents at Lee's Summit Elementary School are putting up yard signs urging district leaders to keep the school open.

Information from the district states both schools have seen declines in enrollment in the past six years, which is expected to continue.

The district does not plan to sell the Lee's Summit Elementary School building but is considering a pre-K building and other possible choices, according to information from the district.

The Lee's Summit Parent Teachers Association will meet with school district leaders from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the school gym, 110 S.E. Green Street in Lee's Summit.

—