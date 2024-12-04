Lee's Summit Social Services' Christmas Store opens to provide gifts for more than 900 children

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO — The holidays can be magical for children yet a financial burden for their parents. Lee’s Summit Social Services works every year to make Christmas shopping easier.

Its annual Christmas store opens Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 10:00 AM and will be open through Dec. 20. The store is only available to LSSS clients, but families can register by meeting with a caseworker.

This year, LSSS executive director Megan Salerno said more than 940 children have already signed up. She expects that number to reach 1000 before the cut-off on Dec. 16.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB LSSS Exec. Dir. Megan Salerno

“This community that we have has always been very supportive of our agency and helping us continue our mission in this community. And I am always surprised, believe it or not, but I do see it year after year. It never wavers,” said Salerno.

Families provide LSSS with their children’s wishlists. Then, those items are written on stars and hung on Christmas trees at local businesses. The community then purchases those items for the parents to “shop” from at the Christmas store. While it is free for families, it still gives them that sense of normalcy at the holidays.

“So it kind of gives them that ability to really hone in on what their child might like, and it's on trend with what their peers are going to be getting. And so I think it's just a really fun, fun experience. It really kind of brings a lightheartedness to an otherwise very heavy situation,” said Salerno.

LSSS serves families in Lee’s Summit, Greenwood, Lone Jack and Lake Lotawana. People can donate money online hereif they cannot find a wishlist star.

