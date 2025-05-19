LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit is home to one of the 243 spellers who will gather in Washington, D.C., in late May to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Beckett Griffin, 11, attends William Joseph Underwood Elementary. She described her feeling of excitement multiple times during our interview.

Lee’s Summit student prepares for Scripps National Spelling Bee

“I know I’m saying excited a lot. I’m just really excited, that’s all,” she said. “I'm elated right now. I’m really honored that I get to go to the National Spelling Bee.”

The fifth grader studies 2-3 hours a day in between volleyball, Girl Scouts and Student Council meetings.

“I always try to go full on, 100 percent, when I do stuff,” Griffin said. “I like to persevere, move on, and keep trying no matter what.”

Griffin Family

Griffin said she particularly likes to study words that sound different from how they appear on paper.

“I really like spelling words that sound different than how they are spelled,” she said. “Like Ouagadougou.”

Griffin’s former teacher, Kristen Whipple, and I could not pass her spelling test.

“Even though Beckett has very strong academic skills, she always wanted to learn more,” Whipple said. “Always wanted to know more.”

Abby Dodge

Griffin said her experience in her local spelling bee has had a profound impact on her.

“I think the spelling bee journey has really lifted me up and given me confidence,” she said.

Whipple said she anticipates a large cheering section for Griffin back in Kansas City.

“It is such an important lesson to show and an example to show her classmates that hard work pays off and to persevere when things get hard,” Whipple said. If you set your mind to something and you put in the work, you can make it happen.”

The Scripps National Spelling Bee airs on ION starting May 28.

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby.