Lee’s Summit treats roads during Thursday’s snow event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Employees of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, spread salt on all 1,000 lane-miles of roadway in the city by 7 a.m. Thursday during a minor snow event. They will pass over residential streets again later Thursday.

Because the city received a dusting of snow, which was the low end of forecasted possibilities, there was not enough accumulation to plow. Instead, the city focused on treating roads with salt.

Extremely cold temperatures required the city to mix calcium chloride with rock salt in order to better facilitate the snow melting.

Shawn Graff, the city’s assistant director of public works operations, showed KSHB 41 News the city’s “snow desk” which acts as a communication hub for everyone working during a snow event.

“It’s very important to have one point of contact,” Graff said. “It creates consistency in our snow plan.”

Graff went on to say people living in Lee’s Summit can help crews better accomplish their jobs by moving parked cars, basketball goals, trash cans and other items off the street when a snowstorm is on its way.

He also urged drivers to maintain a gap between them and the back of a snowplow.