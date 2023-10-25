Lee's Summit wants the community's help to name city's snow plow equipment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit Public Works Department is asking for the community's help to name the city's snow plow equipment.

The winning entries will be placed on the city's snow removal equipment during the upcoming winter season.

"The contest raises awareness of the snowplows and the importance of the work done by City crews to keep roadways safe," the city said in a release. "By naming the snowplows, residents are more likely to recognize them on the roadways and know to steer clear."

Residents are invited to submit names through Nov. 7 by visiting this link. Winning entries will be announced on Nov. 20

