Lee's Summit's Emerald Isle Parade returns Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Emerald Isle Parade returns to Lee’s Summit Saturday after two years of Covid-related cancellations.

A nonprofit called Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street, Inc. organizes the annual parade the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day.

The 2022 event takes place on March 12 at noon.

Organizers said the best place to see the parade is at the corner of Green and Third streets downtown, although the route covers a half-mile of downtown streets.

The parade will feature more than 70 floats, bagpipes, Irish dancers and more.

Festivities begin with a “Pot ‘O Gold Coin Hunt” for children at 11:30 a.m. at Howard Station Park. The parade goes from noon to 1 p.m. and is followed by a pub crawl through downtown. About a dozen bars and restaurants will be open during and following the parade.

“Seeing all the kids lined up along the streets just so excited to get candy, so excited to see these floats, you can just see their eyes light up during the parade and what a memory-making, heartwarming experience this is for them,” said Julie Cook, the events and promotions director for Downtown Lee’s Summit.

Free parking is available in the city’s parking garage at Southeast Second and Southeast Green streets.