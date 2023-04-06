Legal cannabis sales in Missouri rose to over $125 million in March

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The popularity of adult recreational use of marijuana continues to grow in Missouri, with sales of cannabis products in March topping $125 million.

Sales of legal adult use cannabis totaled $93.5 million in March, while medical marijuana sales were $32.7 million, according to the Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulations.

Adult-use sales began Feb. 3 and $103 million in cannabis products was sold that month, according to a news release from The Missouri Cannabis Trade Association.

Voters in cities and counties across the state, including Kansas City, Independence and Jackson County, approved a 3% additional sales tax on sales of adult recreational use marijuana. The tax does not apply to medical marijuana sales.

“Between record cannabis sales and local communities voting to embrace the economic benefits of adult use sales, Missouri couldn’t be better positioned to make a real and lasting impact on our state economy, while being one of the most customer-friendly cannabis programs in the entire nation,” said executive director of MoCannTrade Andrew Mullins in a statement.

The trade group expects sales to continue to increase, and stated in the news release the state could sell more than $1 billion in cannabis products in the first year of legal sales.

