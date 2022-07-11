Lenexa looking to outline plans for $1M in skate park improvements

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Skateboard enthusiasts will have the chance to weigh in on proposed improvements to Lenexa’s skate park at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park next week.

The Lenexa Department of Park and Recreation says the existing skate park has been in service for more than 20 years and is starting to show its age.

The city says it’s allocated roughly $1 million to update the skate park, nearby parking lot and a pedestrian area.

“If you love action sports on wheels, we really hope you will join us for this fun workshop,” Lenexa Parks & Recreation director Logan Wagler said in a release Monday. “This is a chance to have your voice heard and tell us what you’d like to see in the new skate park for the next generation.”

The session is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 at Thompson Barn, 11184 Lackman Rd., in Lenexa.

New Line Skateparks is in charge of the project, which officials hope start as soon as mid-2023.

—