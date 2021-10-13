Missing Lenexa man found dead in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lenexa man who has been missing since Oct. 2 was found dead on Tuesday.

Che Butterfield, 48, was last seen in the 4700 block of North Holmes Road in North Kansas City.

His vehicle was found abandoned on Oct. 3 in the 6700 block of North Line Creek Parkway in Kansas City, Missouri, which is in Clay County.

The Lenexa Police Department announced Butterfield's death on Wednesday.

He was found in Kansas City, Missouri, but police did not give a more detailed location.

Butterfield's death is under investigation by KCPD.