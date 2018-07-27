KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lenexa police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in a sexual assault.

According to a release from police, the victim left an establishment on the 9900 block of Holmes in Kansas City, Missouri with the suspects on July 22. She was driven to an apartment in Lenexa, where the assault allegedly occurred.

The suspects were not previously known to the victim but told the victim they were from Tanzania. The victim said they spoke both English and Swahili.

One suspect is described as a black male in his early-to-mid 40s with short "salt and pepper" colored hair. He is about 5'10" tall with an average to muscular build. At the time of the incident, he wearing a white, plaid button-down shirt with blue stripes and blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as a black male in his mid-to-late 20s with short "salt and pepper" colored hair. He's described as approximately 5'7" to 5'8" tall. On July 22, he was wearing a white polo shirt, which had a black stripe on the right side.

Pictures of the suspect's vehicle can be seen at the top of this story. It's a dark blue passenger or sports car with a vanity plate, possibly a BMW.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Lenexa Police Department at (913) 825-8056 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.