Lenexa Planning Commission approves new affordable housing project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lenexa Planning Commission unanimously approved two measures to rezone land for a new affordable housing project.

The land is located near the area of 83rd and Clare Road in Lenexa.

Habitat KC wants to build about 50 homes in that area on land that has been used as park space.

KSHB 41 has talked to several residents who live in that area who says it was never clear to them that the land was meant for development.

The city has maintained that public input has been part of the process and that this fits within broader city planning.

This will now go to the Lenexa City Council for final approval.

