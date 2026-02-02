‘They don't make any more land,’ Lenexa residents oppose housing plan on land used as a park

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

We've been following a story about Lenexa residents raising concerns about a proposal to build 50 affordable homes on land they have long used as park space. They say they support affordable housing but not at the cost of green space they believed was protected.

The proposed development by Habitat KC would be built on land off 83rd and Clare Road that neighbors currently use for walking, fishing and enjoying nature. Residents say they were drawn to the area because the land was presented as a park and wetlands.

While residents acknowledge the need for affordable housing, they argue it was never clear this site was meant for development. The city argues that public input has been part of the process and that the project fits within broader city planning, with much of the land remaining as park space.

That argument isn't enough for some residents like Jeff Cheek, who can see the park's use from his backyard.

"They go over here and fish. It's the cutest thing ever to see an elderly couple go and watch a young couple fish and ride their little scooters through the park. It is something that you can't replicate with housing. You're not going to have that, and they don't make more land. So of course, this is a serious issue for us," Cheek said.

Multiple neighbors living next to the proposed development say their other frustration is about how decisions are being made. They claim the city and the developer have had months of discussions while residents feel left on the sidelines and call this a lost fight already, though tonight marks the first vote.

"We don't feel like we've got anybody, whether it's our ward or otherwise, that really is paying attention to us or listening. This is a foregone conclusion as far as what all of us can see, and we're just a little guy getting pummeled," Cheek said.

A public hearing will be held tonight where residents can make sure their voices are heard, followed by a planning commission vote on the rezoning to allow for residential development. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. Those wanting to speak must pre-register by noon Monday on the city's website.

