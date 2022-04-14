Lenexa Police ask for the public's help to find 2 runaways, one with autism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lenexa police officers are searching for two teenage runaways.

Katelyn Wynn and Alexander Rodger, both 16-years-old, are believed to have runaway from their homes on Wednesday near West 87th and Gillette streets.

Wynn has autisim and other medical conditions that require attention, according to a Lenexa Police Department news release.

Police said Wynn is five feet, five inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

She may have been wearing a black kitten t-shirt, Lenexa police said.

Rodger is about five feet, seven inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

He wore a black leather jacket, dark jeans and carried a red backpack.

Anyone with information about the two should call 911.

