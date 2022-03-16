Lenexa Police Department locates family of found child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 5:52 p.m. | Lenexa police say they have found an adult family member of the child.

UPDATE 5:45 PM - we have located an adult family member of this child. Thanks to everyone who shared this post which alerted the family to this situation — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) March 16, 2022

ORIGINAL STORY | The Lenexa Police Department is attempting to locate the parents or guardian of a child.

Police say the child may be named Brooke and was found in the 14000 block of West 88th Terrace at around 4:15 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lenexa police dispatch at 913-477-7301.