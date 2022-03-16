Watch
Lenexa Police Department locates family of found child

Posted at 5:08 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 18:56:22-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 5:52 p.m. | Lenexa police say they have found an adult family member of the child.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Lenexa Police Department is attempting to locate the parents or guardian of a child.

Police say the child may be named Brooke and was found in the 14000 block of West 88th Terrace at around 4:15 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lenexa police dispatch at 913-477-7301.

