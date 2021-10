KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lenexa Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a road rage investigation.

The suspect intentionally rammed another vehicle in a parking lot at College and Pflumm, according to a Facebook post by LPD.

The suspect drove a white Jeep, pictured above.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or suspect should call LPD at 913-825-8169.