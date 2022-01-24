Lenexa police identify victim in Saturday deadly crash near I-35, I-435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lenexa police have identified a man killed in an early Saturday morning crash near the Interstate 35 and Interstate 435 interchange.

Around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to an area near W. 106th Street and Pflumm Road where a car reportedly left the ramp from northbound Interstate 35 to eastbound Interstate 435.

A police spokesperson said passersby had initially arrived on scene and were able to pull the man from the car.

Paramedics eventually transported the man to an area hospital where he died a few hours later.

Police identified the man as Harold A. Berry III of Olathe.

The crash remains under investigation.

—

