Lenexa police issue Silver Alert for missing 67-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lenexa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 67-year-old man, who has been missing since Aug. 25.
Thomas Hopkins was last seen leaving Saint Luke's South Hospital in Overland Park, driving a silver 2008 Toyota Yaris, the department said in a tweet. The car's license plate is 068-CRR.
Hopkins is roughly 5 feet, 10 inches, tall and weighs 216 pounds.
Anyone with information about Hopkins' whereabouts should call 911.
