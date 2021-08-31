Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lenexa police issue Silver Alert for missing 67-year-old man

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy Lenexa Police Department
The Lenexa Police Department issued a silver alert for Thomas Hopkins, 67, who was last seen on August 25, 2021.
Thomas Hopkins Silver Alert
Posted at 4:34 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 17:34:04-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lenexa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 67-year-old man, who has been missing since Aug. 25.

Thomas Hopkins was last seen leaving Saint Luke's South Hospital in Overland Park, driving a silver 2008 Toyota Yaris, the department said in a tweet. The car's license plate is 068-CRR.

Hopkins is roughly 5 feet, 10 inches, tall and weighs 216 pounds.

Anyone with information about Hopkins' whereabouts should call 911.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources