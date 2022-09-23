Watch Now
Lenexa Police cancel Silver Alert for missing woman

Lenexa Police Department
Posted at 12:09 AM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 01:18:00-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: The Lenexa Police Department says Ms. Riester has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Lenexa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman.

They say 83-year-old Constance "Connie" Riester was last seen on September 22 around 9:30 p.m. at a residene in the 24700 block of W. 94th Street in Lenexa.

She is about 4'10" tall and 110 lbs.

She has white hair and wears eyeglasses and was last seen wearing a pink robe.

Ms. Riester is diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with information about Ms. Riester’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

