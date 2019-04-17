Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lenexa police ID man suspected of photographing women in dressing room

Posted: 11:57 AM, Apr 17, 2019
Updated: 2019-04-17 19:42:30Z
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
lenexa department store man taking pics.jpg

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Within hours of posting a photo of a man suspected of violating women's privacy at a department store, Lenexa police said he was identified.

Police tweeted a photo shortly before 9 a.m. of a man accused of taking pictures and/or videos of women in a department store changing room.

He left the scene in a black SUV, possibly an Audi.

Less than six hours later, police took to social media again to say the man had been identified.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Gary digital ad 480x360.jpg

Weather Forecast