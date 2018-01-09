Lenexa switching all streetlights to LED in 2018 to save money, energy

LENEXA, Kan. – The city of Lenexa is working to replace all of their traditional high-pressure sodium streetlights with LED lights.

In an effort to save money and energy, the city has been replacing both the fixtures and the bulbs.

The city hopes to have all 7,200 streetlights switched over to LED by the end of the year.

