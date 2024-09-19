Lenexa's rejection of homeless services center sparks Johnson county's quest for new solutions

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.

Following Lenexa City Council’s vote against the homeless services center, the county is discussing next steps to address homelessness in a special meeting Thursday.

Earlier this week, Lenexa City Council voted 5 to 2 to adopt the planning commission's recommendation to deny the special use permit needed to have the shelter off I-35 and 95th street.

Lenexa mayor, Julie Sayers, released a statement after they voted. It said, in part,

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 Stephanie Boyer presents at Wednesday's informational public meeting on behalf of reStart, Inc.

"...we believe it is possible to find a comprehensive solution to this complicated problem and a property or properties that fits this need, but is also equitable to the goals, economics and ability for all cities…,” said Sayers.

The agenda posted to the county website states that the board plans to talk about ending the $6.5 million real estate purchase agreement with the owner of the La Quinta Inn Hotel, as well as discuss ending the agreement with reStart, the group that would have run the shelter.

Commissioner Chairman Mike Kelly shared his disappointment in Lenexa’s decision.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 Mike Kelly

“I am deeply disappointed in the Lenexa City Council’s denial of reStart’s SUP application which prevents what I and many others feel is the right solution, at the right place and at the right time. Despite this setback, the work must continue,” Kelly said in a statement.

Stephanie Boyer, the CEO of the group that was going to run the shelter, echoed Kelly's disappointment in a statement.

“...despite strong public support, fear and stereotypes ultimately prevailed,” said Boyer.

During the special meeting, the Johnson County board of commissioners will also direct staff to develop new options for housing services and programs using COVID-19 funds. The options are tentatively planned to be discussed at the October 17 county board meeting.