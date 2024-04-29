Lenexa’s Restaurant Row brings four restaurants to City Center in summer 2024

LENEXA, Kan. — After nearly two decades of planning and work, just a small portion of Lenexa’s City Center remains undeveloped.

Filling some of this space is a new restaurant concept coming this summer: Lenexa’s Restaurant Row.

Keith Copaken with developer Copaken Brooks said he’s been looking forward to this project for nearly 20 years.

“The city selected Copaken Brooks and 15 to 20 years later here we are,” said Keith Copaken, Principal with Copaken Brooks.

From cornfields to new construction, now Copaken Brooks is helping carry out the vision of a new downtown.

“A new downtown in Lenexa was a challenge that we were excited about,” said Copaken.

Phase one brings four new restaurants to Lenexa, one of which got its start in Lawrence.

“Fresh Mediterranean started here in this store and it's a fast casual mediterranean concept,” said Steven Jacob, Zhoug Mediterranean CFO.

Steven Jacobs with Fresh Mediterranean, or Zhoug, said Lawrence residents and KU students have enjoyed Zhoug for years, now they’re adding the larger KC metro to the mix.

“We do have two more locations planned, one by KU Med Center on 39th street and then also one in Lenexa City Center, and those should open up before the end of the year,” said Jacob.

From a gas station to three locations by 2025, Copaken attributes some of Zhoug’s success to what he called Kansas City’s ‘love affair’ with gas station restaurants.

“Joe's Kansas City started in a gas station, and Kansas City has a love affair with it and perhaps that's a way of thinking about the mediterranean Lawrence restaurant,” said Copaken.

Zhoug Mediterranean joins Enjoy Pure Food and Drink, and Cactus Grill, in Restaurant Row.

Other new developments making their way to City Center are new headquarters for Kiewit, a new hotel in the 87th street median, and an AdventHealth hospital just across the street.

—