'Let's get some questions answered': North Kansas City residents split on Royals stadium in Clay County

Last week, KSHB 41 reported the Kansas City Royals are considering either Clay County or Kansas for a new baseball stadium for the team.

North Kansas City residents split on Royals stadium in Clay County

While North Kansas City seems to be all-in on the stadium moving to their city, some residents aren't so sure.

Dave Wood wasn't convinced when Clay County came into the conversation as a potential site almost two years ago. Wood said if he had to vote today, he'd vote no.

"I’m starting to think about other things that affect my quality of life, you know, before we even get to talking about sales taxes," Wood said.

Zach Clevenger said he's undecided.

"I mean, it’s a good location and everything, and I think they’ve got the land they need to do it here," Clevenger said. "I'd like to keep the Royals here, but I don’t wanna just keep 'em here if it’s gonna ruin our city, either."

They have some more time to think about it.

Senate Bill 80 failed to pass in the Missouri Legislature. That bill would have helped fund a Sports Authority in Clay County and get one step closer to a potential stadium. The only way the debate could start again is if Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe calls a special session.

One thing Wood and Clevenger can agree on is they want to be involved in the decision and have their voices heard.

"We’re basically just saying, you know, let's get some questions answered," Wood said.

