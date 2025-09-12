Belton seeks public feedback on development in public gatherings

KSHB 41 News reporter Ryan Gamboa regularly reports on Belton as part of his coverage of Cass County, Missouri. Share a story idea with Ryan by sending him an email .

Leaders in Belton believe the public can help them improve the city's Unified Development Code through a series of community engagement sessions.

The goal is for residents to learn more about the city's plans for code updates and participate in the future of Belton.

Brian Luton/KSHB Belton Apartments along 163rd

RELATED | City of Belton takes input to cut development 'red tape', small businesses see growth

The city passed its 2050 Comprehensive Plan within the last year, and it expects upwards of 5,000 in population growth in the next 25 years.

Brian Luton/KSHB Building Belton Town Hall

Two informal listening sessions will take place within the next week, according to a city spokesperson.



Saturday, Sept. 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Belton Fall Festival. The tent will be in front of City Hall Annex (520 Main St.)



Thursday, Sept. 18 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at City Hall Annex (520 Main St.)

Brian Luton/KSHB Matt Wright

“These sessions offer an opportunity for community members to have a direct impact on the drafting of the Unified Development Code (UDC), which will outline what future development will look like in Belton,” said Matt Wright, community development director, City of Belton. “All of the sessions and feedback being gathered now will help modify the UDC to improve processes and development standards to achieve the goals adopted in the 2050 Belton Comprehensive Plan.”

RELATED | Belton works to preserve small-town feel amid rapid growth and development pressure

Brian Luton/KSHB City of Belton takes public input to update land use code to help business update North Scott Road.

One notable project is the N. Scott Corridor that will be an important business district, the city is hoping can revitalize — along with downtown and other mixed-use projects across the city.

For more information on the City of Belton's Unifed Development Code and 2050 Comprehensive Plan, click here.

—