'It's amazing': Why Kearney resident told us more people need to know about Kearney Amphitheater

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Have you ever been to or ever heard of the Kearney Amphitheater? I grew up in the Northland and had not. Getting the word out about it is one reason Paul Weinert came to our Let's Talk event last month in Kearney.

Kearney resident shares why more people need to know about Kearney Amphitheater

Weinert said he moved to Kearney in February and loved the amphitheater after going to a concert there earlier in the summer.

"It's beautiful. It's amazing. All that property out there, nobody knows about it," Weinert said. "Kearney should advertise it. And there should be more than three concerts a year there; there's so much to do out there."

KSHB 41 Paul Weinert

The amphitheater is located inside Jesse James Park. The city hosts three free concerts each summer at the venue, including a July fireworks event. Banners around the park and town advertise the season's concert lineup.

Colleen Doctorian, public information officer for the city of Kearney, said the city would love to host more events there. However, she admitted it is a "budget issue."

"We want more people to know about it, too. So, we encourage everyone to follow us on Facebook and social media," Doctorian said.

KSHB 41 Colleen Doctorian

Doctorian said the amphitheater drew more than 1,000 people for a concert and World Cup watch party in June when the city partnered with Go North KC. The space is also available to rent, and other groups sometimes use it.

"It's not common for a town of this size, especially when this was built in 2008. The town has grown a lot since 2008," Doctorian said. "So it was really a big deal, and it still is a big deal, to have not just this great amphitheater but this incredible park that we have, and with these nice concession stands and all of the amenities that the park has for all of our residents and anyone in the metro who wants to come and hang out and have a good time."

KSHB Kearney Amphitheater

One concert remains this season: Outlaw Jim and the Whiskey Benders on Aug. 29. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. The venue has a concession stand and shaded tables. The Jesse James Festival is also scheduled at the park in September.

For more information and updates, Doctorian recommends following the Kearney Amphitheater on Facebook and the city's Facebook page.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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