Lee's Summit Memory Cafe offers social space

At our Let's Talk event in Lee's Summit, I met Amy Stevens. Amy is spreading the word about Lee's Summit Memory Cafe, a monthly event for people facing memory loss or changes and their caregivers.

Lindsay Shively meets Lee's Summit in Let's Talk

I sat down with Jan Sanderson who will be volunteering at the Memory Cafe in honor of her husband who she said had Lewy Body Dimensia and passed away in June.

"He was the person who loved me unconditionally and I hope I can give that to other people," Jan said.

Jan said her husband had been diagnosed five years ago, and she wished they had something like the memory cafe in Lee's Summit then.

She talked a lot about an amazing support group she is in. That's how she found out about the memory cafe that will be very different than a support group.

One of the organizers told me the memory cafe is all about social connection and having a fun, relaxing time for caregivers and their loved ones dealing with memory loss or changes like dementia.

This event will be something they can come to together.

"I'm hoping that I can help people feel more connected than I felt in the beginning and it's healing for me to help," Jan said. "It's better than sitting at home, missing him."

This month's event has a trick-or-treat theme with food and activities and is free. The event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, at St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Lee's Summit.

