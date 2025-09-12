Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Let's Talk | Join KSHB 41 News for our Let's Talk event on Sept. 16 in Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KSHB 41 News team is loading up our live truck and heading to Lawrence on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

We’ll be hanging out from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sunflower Cafe & Pub, 802 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, Kansas, 66044.

Join KSHB 41's Caitlin Knute, JuYeon Kim and others in person to let us know what we need to learn about Lawrence, its residents, what’s going well and what opportunities are possible.

If you can’t make it in person, send us a question using the form below.

