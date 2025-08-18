Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Let's Talk | KSHB 41 heads to Belton to hear from residents on Aug. 20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KSHB 41 News team is loading up our live truck and heading to Belton on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

We’ll be hanging out from 5-7 p.m. at Broken Hatchet Brewing, 422 Main Street, Belton, Missouri.

Join KSHB 41's Caitlin Knute, Kevin Holmes, Ryan Gamboa and others in person to let us know what we need to learn about Belton, its residents, what’s going well and what opportunities are possible.

If you can’t make it in person, send us a question using the form below.

