LET'S TALK | KSHB coming to Gladstone on March 12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KSHB 41 News team will be landing in Gladstone for our latest Let's Talk event.

We’ll be hanging out from 8:30–10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, at Class Act Coffee, 6465 N. Prospect Ave., in Gladstone, Missouri, 64119 .

Join KSHB 41's Lindsay Shively, Daniela Leon and others in person to let us know what we need to learn about Gladstone, its residents, what’s going well and what opportunities are possible.

If you can’t make it in person, send us a question using the form below.

PRESS ENTER OR RETURN TO SUBMIT YOUR QUESTION

—