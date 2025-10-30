Let's Talk: Lee's Summit North theater students preview 'The Drowsy Chaperone'

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — KSHB 41's Lindsay Shively was on stage Thursday morning at Lee's Summit North High School, where students were getting ready for the opening night of The Drowsy Chaperone.

Lee's Summit North theater group talks The Drowsy Chaperone

If you can't make it out to the Thursday night premiere, additional performances are set for 7 p.m. on Nov. 1, Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, and at 2 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.

You can learn more on Lee's Summit North Theater's website .

