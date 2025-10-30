Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLet's Talk

Actions

Let's Talk: Lee's Summit North theater students preview 'The Drowsy Chaperone'

KSHB 41's Lindsay Shively was on stage Thursday morning at Lee's Summit High School where students were getting ready for opening night of The Drowsy Chaperone.
Lee's Summit North theater group talks The Drowsy Chaperone
Posted

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — KSHB 41's Lindsay Shively was on stage Thursday morning at Lee's Summit North High School, where students were getting ready for the opening night of The Drowsy Chaperone.

Lee's Summit North theater group talks The Drowsy Chaperone

If you can't make it out to the Thursday night premiere, additional performances are set for 7 p.m. on Nov. 1, Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, and at 2 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.

You can learn more on Lee's Summit North Theater's website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

KSHB 41 Let's Talk