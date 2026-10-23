Raytown School District's Life University helps special education students build careers, independence

RAYTOWN, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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Students in the Raytown School District's Life University program may have special educational needs, but in a lot of ways they are just your typical student, hoping for a good career and independence when they graduate.

Raytown started Life University four years ago to help students reach goals that many miss after high school.

"We know that more than 70% of individuals with disabilities, once they're outside of high school, do not reach their post-secondary goals," said Vivian McKinney, a special education transition teacher at Raytown School District's Life University. “They are spending a lot of time in their home, and their world gets smaller and smaller.”

The program has made a difference across the school community.

"It's been transformative for the students, but also for the parents, and also for the staff," McKinney said. "We teach them to be polite, professional and productive — those are our pillars of success. But if you take those pillars out into the world, you will be empowered.”

Students like Diego Saenz-Quintana embrace the wider world through the program, including fulfilling internship opportunities. He worked this summer at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

"I was checking rooms, cleaning rooms, cleaning toys, making beds," Saenz-Quintana said.

It made him feel happy "because a lot of people, they were sick and were hurting.”

Some students find purpose through the program, like Aubrie Belsor who I first met during a Let's Talk event at Miss JoJo , a bakery across the street from Raytown High where she interns.

"It's helping me because, like in Life U, I know how to do it here, and then I can do it here (bakery) too," Belsor said.

She hopes to combine her love of animals with her passion for baking.

"I want to work with like animals," Belsor said. "Maybe I can make animal treats or something.”

Other students find community in the program.

"You’ve got friends when you’re here,” Keith Oates said. “It's fun.”

But it is also building skills that will allow these students to live on their own and work, if they choose.

"I want to be independent because I want to learn how to cook, I want to learn how to make my bed," Anthony Jackson said. "My goal is to apply for a job, and just do what I’ve got to do, handle some business and just go on about my business.”

Oates said finding a job, and the sense of purpose that comes with it, is his goal too.

"Getting a job, you can be ready," Oates said, pounding his chest. “Anything is possible.”

Maybe even taking my job one day.

"I didn't get your name," Oates said at the end of our interview.

When I told him my name is Tod Palmer and that I graduated from Raytown High School in 1996, he reacted with delight.

"Wait, what?" Oates said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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