Strawberry Hill bar in Kansas City, Kansas, takes pinball machines to next level

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The 403 Club in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas, gives pinball wizards a chance to showcase their talents.

The bar is open to anyone, which has made it a popular mainstay for the last 14 years.

Those who frequented the club were quickly hooked on the many pinball machines lining the walls.

“You know, when everything else is going on, we can just come here and play with each other and we get to play a game and spend time with each other,” Joel Cash said.

Cash helps to run pinball leagues at the club. The leagues, some of which are competitive, are open to men and women.

“It’s a camaraderie. You have bowling leagues for bowling. You go with your friends,” Kristen Whitby, who plays in a women-only pinball league, said. “Women’s is the same kind of concept as a pinball league.”

