Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Letters containing 'suspicious' white powder being sent to legislators, public officials in Kansas

Kansas State Capitol .jpg
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sarah Plake/KSHB
Kansas State Capitol.
Kansas State Capitol .jpg
Posted at 4:29 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 17:29:10-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Legislators and other public officials in Kansas have been receiving letters containing a "suspicious" white powder, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Friday.

According to the KBI, several local police and fire departments responded after receiving reports of the mail.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, the KBI said over 30 letters containing the white powder.

The KBI confirmed legislators from the immediate Kansas City area received them, but wasn't able to provide anymore information.

An investigation into what the white powder is was underway, the KBI said.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app