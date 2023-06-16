Letters containing 'suspicious' white powder being sent to legislators, public officials in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Legislators and other public officials in Kansas have been receiving letters containing a "suspicious" white powder, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Friday.

According to the KBI, several local police and fire departments responded after receiving reports of the mail.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, the KBI said over 30 letters containing the white powder.

The KBI confirmed legislators from the immediate Kansas City area received them, but wasn't able to provide anymore information.

An investigation into what the white powder is was underway, the KBI said.

