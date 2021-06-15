LGBTQ+ artists share their work art garden near PH Coffee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several LGBTQ+ artists made their presence known this past weekend at an art garden outside of PH Coffee.

Indigo Franklin, a self-taught artist, said they’ve seen an influx of peers showing off their work.

They said art from a marginalized perspective makes an impact.

"Representation matters. It's always mattered -- and seeing artists that make art that you relate to and you can find a connection with is always important," Franklin said.

What started as five to six artists has grown to more than 20.

Artists display their work in the garden outside PH coffee every Sunday afternoon.