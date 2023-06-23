LGBTQ Commission, Consulate of Mexico in Kansas City condemn vandalism of pride flag

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri’s LGBTQ Commission and the Consulate of Mexico in Kansas City have released a joint statement condemning vandalism of a pride flag flown earlier this week at the Mexican consulate building in downtown Kansas City.

In the letter, the agencies say the pride flag, which was on the same flag pole flying beneath the Mexican flag, was ripped off early on Wednesday, June 21. The groups say the Mexican flag was left “untouched.”

“The Consulate of Mexico in Kansas City is cooperating with local enforcement, and all required Mexican government entities…The Pride flag will be reinstalled and will proudly wave at the property for the rest of Pride Month as an act of support and commitment to inclusion.”… pic.twitter.com/4mqK25z07L — Justice Horn (@JusticeHorn_) June 23, 2023

The letter indicated that consulate officials are working with local law enforcement and “all required Mexican government entities” as part of the investigation.

The consulate is located near W. 16th Street and Baltimore Avenue in the Crossroads Arts District.

“All Consulates of Mexico are safe zones and provide a range of services to the community regardless of their religion, socioeconomic status, sexual preference or gender identity,” the letter reads. “Therefore, this recent act of hate must be condemned to the fullest.”

The consulate said it plans to replace the pride flag and return it to the pole for the remainder of June.

—