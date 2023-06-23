Watch Now
LGBTQ Commission, Consulate of Mexico in Kansas City condemn vandalism of pride flag

Posted at 1:41 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 14:41:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri’s LGBTQ Commission and the Consulate of Mexico in Kansas City have released a joint statement condemning vandalism of a pride flag flown earlier this week at the Mexican consulate building in downtown Kansas City.

In the letter, the agencies say the pride flag, which was on the same flag pole flying beneath the Mexican flag, was ripped off early on Wednesday, June 21. The groups say the Mexican flag was left “untouched.”

The letter indicated that consulate officials are working with local law enforcement and “all required Mexican government entities” as part of the investigation.

The consulate is located near W. 16th Street and Baltimore Avenue in the Crossroads Arts District.

“All Consulates of Mexico are safe zones and provide a range of services to the community regardless of their religion, socioeconomic status, sexual preference or gender identity,” the letter reads. “Therefore, this recent act of hate must be condemned to the fullest.”

The consulate said it plans to replace the pride flag and return it to the pole for the remainder of June.

