LGBTQ community frustrated by U.S. Supreme Court ruling on discrimination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City's LGBTQ community is immensely frustrated with Friday's Supreme Court ruling on discrimination.

Some say they're fearful of how this could impact them, but they're still pushing forward.

More than a dozen people from across the metro gathered for an impromptu protest in Mill Creek Park in KCMO.

"This Supreme Court decision is a slap in the face," protester and organizer Jae Moyer said. “To actively be allowed to discriminate against us is so scary and so harmful.”

He says it's yet another attack on the LGBTQ community.

"I was very upset," said Iridescent Riffle, another protester. "Because I don't know how far they're going to go and it doesn't seem like they're going to stop . We're people, we deserve to have rights."

Despite the pain and frustration, Riffle and the others say they aren't giving up.

"It can be discouraging, however we can't stop trying to push forward," Riffle said.

For Moyer, the protest is about sending a message.

"Send a message that discrimination of any form is not okay and if it happens here in Kansas City we will be taking a stand," Moyer said.

