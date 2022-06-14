Liberty announces James Martin as new Chief of Police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Liberty announced James Martin as its new Chief of Police on Monday evening.

Martin, who is coming to Liberty from Glenpool, Oklahoma, will assume his role on July 27.

“We were looking for a Police Chief with progressive experience, new perspectives and the confidence to know he/she did not have all the answers," Liberty Mayor Lyndell Brenton said. "Jim Martin has the resume, demeanor and management style to successfully lead the Liberty Police Department while leveraging the collective wisdom of the dedicated professionals he will be working with and commanding. "

Martin served with the Lawrence Police Department for 16-years in various roles.

He also spent five years as the undersheriff for Douglas County, Kansas.

In addition to his time in law enforcement, Martin also served as a military police officer for the United States Marine Corps and the Kansas Army National Guard.

—

