Lindsay Shively

Ashton Maloney grew up in Liberty, Missouri.

Liberty Athlete on National Championship Softball Team

She made an impressive diving catch during the Women’s College World Series this summer before her team went on to win it all.

Lindsay Shively | KSHB Ashton Maloney

“You know I'm just gonna lay it all out there for my pitchers and like for my teammates and just play defense and do what I can to help us," Maloney said.

She talked about the moment her team clinched the national title.

"It was just awesome, me and one of my teammates got to do a gatorade splash on Coach White, he was our head coach, so that was really special too so it was just a fun time," she said.

I caught up with the Liberty high grad back home for a few days at her alma mater where she was already a standout when our crews talked to her in 2020. Years of hard work, growing her skills in a growing game. The NCAA shared in a post online that this year's Women's College World Series was the most watched on record!

"Everybody watches womens' sports!" she said. "That's what I think about that, I think that's cool."

The college athlete said she has seen that popularity in person too.

"I saw a little boy at one of our football games wearing my jersey. I was like, 'Hey that's my jersey!' And his mom was like 'oh my gosh, take a picture with her!' It was cute, so its really special.

Maloney says she just loves to compete and even after a national championship, she's ready for another season.

"It just has to come from a fresh start, just come out there and play free," she added.

