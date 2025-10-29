Liberty fire captain remembered Wednesday as dedicated family man, community leader

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. She also covers stories in the Northland. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

A Liberty Fire Department captain who died from pancreatic cancer linked to his job was remembered Wednesday as a dedicated family man, firefighter and friend.

Hundreds gathered at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty to honor Captain Raymond McElwee, a 26-year member of the fire department.

“Of course, it’s a sad day for us, but it’s one of those things that is amazing to watch," said Liberty Fire Chief Christopher Young. "To see how the fire department comes together, the community that around us that has come in to support us and lift us up.”

McElwee's death has been recognized as a line of duty death, marking the second such loss for the Liberty Fire Department in the past year.

"It's very hard for us, knowing that it is the exact same thing that has caused the past two deaths that we've had," Young said. "And it's hard for the department to wrap their head around stuff like that."

Young described McElwee as someone whose presence was impossible to miss and whose absence is now deeply felt.

"The quirks, the laughter, the stories, that's what made Ray, Ray and that's what we'll remember," Young said.

Beyond his firefighting duties, McElwee was an active farmer and fisher among many other hobbies.

"There were just so many things that Raymond dabbled in and being from this area he got to meet and influence and touch so many people's lives," Young said.

Following the service, McElwee's gear was displayed outside Liberty Fire Station 2 as he took his final ride past his second home.

"Captain McElwee you've answered your final call," said Young. "Rest easy brother, we'll take it from here."

