Liberty Fire Department captain passes after 'courageous battle' with pancreatic cancer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week, the Liberty Fire Department will honor the life of Capt. Raymond McElwee, who served with the department for 26 years.

McElwee died Oct. 22 after a “courageous battle with pancreatic cancer for most of this year,” the fire department said.

His death is being recognized as a line-of-duty death as his diagnosis was determined to be caused by his work as a firefighter.

“The loss of a firefighter is never easy, but the second in just over a year to the same kind of cancer caused by the job that we all dedicate our lives to, is particularly devastating,” Fire Chief Chris Young said in a news release. “Ray was an amazing person, firefighter, and friend who cared deeply for his family, community and everyone around him. He is a great reminder to all of us to live life to the fullest every day.”

City Administrator Curt Wenson said in the release he will remember McElwee for his “compassion, quick wit and exceptional leadership.”

“As he did with everything in his life, Ray was fully committed to his crew and the Liberty Fire Department,” Wenson said.

McElwee's family said he put his "whole heart into everything," whether that was being a family man, fighting fires, tending to the family farm, or exploring his hobbies and passions.

His visitation, funeral and funeral procession will be held Wednesday, Oct. 29. Additional information from the department can be found below.

Visitation and funeral service details:



Visitation — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 Route 291, Liberty, Missouri, 64068

Funeral Service – 1 p.m.

Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 Route 291, Liberty, Missouri, 64068

Funeral Procession – After the service

The funeral procession will leave Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, drive past Fire Station 2, where McElwee was stationed, and proceed to Cowgill Cemetery.



