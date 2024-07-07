Liberty firefighter, medic passes away after ‘short but fierce’ cancer battle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With “great sadness,” the city of Liberty shared the line-of-duty death of firefighter/medic Steve Sanneman on Sunday.

“Steve served the Liberty community with honor, bravery and integrity for 20 years,” Liberty Fire Chief John Mills said in the city's news release.

Sanneman passed away July 7 after a “short but fierce battle with cancer.”

Mills said the fire department surrounded Sanneman and his family with love and support in the weeks following his diagnosis, “spending as much time as possible keeping Steve in good spirits.”

“Please keep the Sanneman family and the Liberty Fire Department in your thoughts as we say goodbye to a beloved husband, father and friend,” the city said in its release.

Funeral information is expected to be shared later this week.

