Liberty High School raising money for permanent home for 'Bell'

LIBERTY, Mo. — Students at Liberty High School and the LHS Blue Jay Nation PTSA are working together to raise money for a permanent home for the LHS Bell.

"We really like just having this bell to bring us all together," LHS student Macey Magera says.

"This bell weighs over 400 pounds," student Greyson Horwitz said. "We want it to be more of a tradition where, like the first day of freshman year, every student rings it, as well as your last day of senior year, just more of a tradition for everybody and not just at sports games."

The LHS Bell has been around for several years, created after the district split into two high schools.

The group is trying to raise $45,000 to build a 'tower' for the bell by homecoming on Friday, Sept. 26, and so far had raised over $23,000.

"It's a legacy for everybody that graduated from here, past present and future. I think it can bring the whole community together," said LHS student John Pace.

