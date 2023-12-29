Liberty Hospital determines 'cybersecurity incident' disrupted computer system

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cybersecurity incident was the cause of a communications systems outage at Liberty Hospital on Dec. 19, the hospital shared in a release Thursday evening.

The computer disruption was discovered around 7 a.m. on Dec. 19 and the hospital took its computer network entirely offline.

Liberty Hospital responded by transporting patients who needed higher levels of care than its systems could support to other hospitals, while other patients remained in its care.

Incoming patients were urged to seek emergency care at other patients.

Liberty Hospital announced on Dec. 22 that it was open to ambulances, accepting walk-in patients and performing low-risk surgeries in its operating rooms, outpatient surgery department and its birthing center. All of its clinics were welcoming patients.

The hospital's IT team and third-party cybersecurity specialists worked to determine the cause of the outage and revive the affected systems. While specialists determined the outage was caused by a cybersecurity incident, additional details are not known at this time.

On Thursday, Liberty Hospital shared that it continues to make progress on reviving its systems.

"Our admissions, visits to the emergency department, surgeries and visits to primary and specialty care clinics are increasing daily," Liberty Hospital shared in a release.