Liberty Hospital open to ambulances, work continues on computer systems disruption

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Liberty Hospital announced Friday its emergency department is back open to ambulances, but work continues to solve its "computer systems disruption."

The statement from the hospital said the emergency department had remained open to walk-in patients.

The hospital also announced in its 5 p.m. statement phone systems at their clinics are working again.

"Patient safety and care are our utmost priorities as we work to progressively bring online more systems and capabilities as part of recovery efforts from the computer systems disruption," according to the hospital's statement.

"We thank our patients, staff and the community for their support."

The problems at the Northland hospital began when an “information technology event” Tuesday morning effected the hospital's operations.

A special squad of ambulances from the metro area helped transfer patients Tuesday to other hospitals.